AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,111 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $174.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

