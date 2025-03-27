Assembly Biosciences’ (ASMB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($12.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($12.32) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($12.58) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 144.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Houghton bought 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,983.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

