Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashtead Technology had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 537.76. Ashtead Technology has a 12 month low of GBX 426 ($5.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 893 ($11.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Ashtead Technology’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

