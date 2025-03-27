Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPGGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $19.96. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 23,192 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

