Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $19.96. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 23,192 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.