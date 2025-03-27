Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,937,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.92% of Nokia Oyj worth $464,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

View Our Latest Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.