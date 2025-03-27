Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 420,085 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120,641 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 420,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of SEA worth $543,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.53 and a beta of 1.62.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

