Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 420,085 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120,641 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 420,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of SEA worth $543,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Price Performance
Shares of SE stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.53 and a beta of 1.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.