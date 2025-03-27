Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 452,574 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $763,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.