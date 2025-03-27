Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.47% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $1,095,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $338.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $245.04 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -338.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WTW. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

