Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,390,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313,470 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 6.22% of Arch Capital Group worth $2,160,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $410,010,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,987,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,289,000 after acquiring an additional 816,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

