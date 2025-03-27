Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $164.40 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,831,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.86% of Grab worth $164,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671,388 shares during the period. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Grab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after buying an additional 4,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $213,177,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Grab by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,567,000 after buying an additional 967,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

View Our Latest Report on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.