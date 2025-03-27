Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 8.83% of iRhythm Technologies worth $249,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.36.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

