Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.3014 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

