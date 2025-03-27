Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 368636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several analysts have commented on ARDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

