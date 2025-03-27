Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 50289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $866.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,070. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $447,610,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,857,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,943,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 679,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

