Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 535,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
