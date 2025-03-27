Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

