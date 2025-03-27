Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $28,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 136.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

