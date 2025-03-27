Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 69.75 Per Share

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.75 ($0.90) per share on Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 74.4% increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.78) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 830 ($10.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,139.30 ($14.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £148.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 901.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 908.62.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 152.30 ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Arbuthnot Banking Group will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

See Also

