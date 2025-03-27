Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Posts Earnings Results

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 152.30 ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARBB remained flat at GBX 915 ($11.78) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 830 ($10.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,139.30 ($14.67). The firm has a market cap of £148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 908.62.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 69.75 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $40.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

