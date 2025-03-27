Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Issues Earnings Results

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptitude Software Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Down 2.0 %

APTD stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.27. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.02).

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

