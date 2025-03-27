Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 46,133.3% in March

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 46,133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 693.5 days.
OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Appen has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.18.
