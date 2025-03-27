Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 46,133.3% in March

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 46,133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 693.5 days.

Appen Price Performance

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Appen has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

About Appen

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

