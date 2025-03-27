APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

APG stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.