ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. ANGLE has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.
About ANGLE
