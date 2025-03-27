ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. ANGLE has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.

Get ANGLE alerts:

About ANGLE

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.