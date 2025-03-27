Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the February 28th total of 16,762,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

ANGGF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

