Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the February 28th total of 16,762,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Price Performance
ANGGF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
About Angang Steel
