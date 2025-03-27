AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Board of Directors Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
AnaptysBio Stock Performance
ANAB stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $557.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.02.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio
In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 65,184 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $842,177.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860,180 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,525.60. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
