Analysts Offer Predictions for W. R. Berkley Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,986 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 211.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,758 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

