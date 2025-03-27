Analysts Offer Predictions for SKYX Platforms Q1 Earnings

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for SKYX Platforms in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SKYX Platforms’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -3,008.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3,081,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

