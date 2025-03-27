Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Director Purchases $37,000.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $337.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

