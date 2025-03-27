Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 745 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

