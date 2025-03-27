Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $35,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,083.45. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.