Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,645 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,109,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $61,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.70 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.60.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile



ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

