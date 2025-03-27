Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 3,835 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 537.72, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,763 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.