Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 884 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Crown worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Crown by 6,850.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.