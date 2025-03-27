Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after buying an additional 371,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,620,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $505.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

