Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $505.15 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

