Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.42. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 43,737 shares.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.