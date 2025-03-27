American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 3.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 167,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.