American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lessened by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,580 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 738,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 366,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,275,000 after purchasing an additional 96,153 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Account Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $209.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 141.37%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

