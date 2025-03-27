American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 64,815 shares.The stock last traded at $98.42 and had previously closed at $98.29.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

