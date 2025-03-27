American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 64,815 shares.The stock last traded at $98.42 and had previously closed at $98.29.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
