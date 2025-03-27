American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

