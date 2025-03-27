American Century Companies Inc. Has $54.18 Million Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.86% of Waystar worth $54,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,552 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Waystar by 116.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 701.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,816,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,224,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Waystar Stock Down 3.2 %

WAY opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651 over the last quarter.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

