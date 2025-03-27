American Century Companies Inc. Has $49.43 Million Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.15% of Apogee Enterprises worth $49,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.