American Century Companies Inc. Has $48.09 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.43% of EPR Properties worth $48,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,313,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 304.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $13,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 177,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

