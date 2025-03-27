American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 519,886 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Halliburton worth $52,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 508,889 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 902,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.