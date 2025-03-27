American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Casey’s General Stores worth $55,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $426.00 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.45 and a 52 week high of $445.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.74 and a 200-day moving average of $402.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

