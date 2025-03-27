American Century Companies Inc. Buys 34,255 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of NetEase worth $50,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $110.15.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 76.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Get Our Latest Report on NetEase

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.