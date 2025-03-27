American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,631 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 23.06% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

