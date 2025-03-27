American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.26. 402,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,619,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.85.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 203,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 303,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 303,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

