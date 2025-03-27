Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.21 and last traded at $205.72. 12,167,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 39,391,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.26.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

