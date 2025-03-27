Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBKF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.